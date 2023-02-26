Tottenham vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Spurs against Chelsea in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States.

Tottenham will want to get a tighter grip of their fourth place in the Premier League when they host 10th-placed Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's men have seen a mixed bag of results of late, with their latest wins over Manchester City and West Ham marred with a 4-1 league defeat at the hands of Leicester City and a 1-0 Champions League Round of 16 first leg loss to AC Milan.

Meanwhile, immense pressure mounts on Graham Potter, given that the Blues are struggling to register their second league win this calendar year after the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in mid-January.

Chelsea lost against relegation-threatened Southampton 1-0 in their last league outing, besides going down 1-0 against Borussia Dortmund in the European top flight.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.

Tottenham vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Chelsea Date: February 26, 2023 Kick-off: 8:30am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Sling Blue, USA Network (English-language), Telemundo (Spanish-language), fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network, Telemundo Sling Blue, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream

Tottenham team news & squad

Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon are unavailable due to injury, with Bentancur out for nine months after going under the knife for a serious ACL rupture he suffered in Spurs' defeat to Leicester City.

Emerson has done enough to hold off Pedro Porro from starting on the right side. Similarly, Ben Davies has performed well at left-back, with Oliver Skipp to be deployed alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the middle.

Son Heung-min is in better shape from Sunday's tie to feature ahead of Richarlison up front.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga, Davies, Emerson, Porro Midfielders Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic Forwards Son, Kane, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma

Chelsea team news & squad

Cesar Azpilicueta suffered a head injury against Southampton, though the Spaniard has since been discharged from hospital to recover in the comfort of his home.

Armando Broja, Christian Pulisic and Edouard Mendy are also out due to knocks, but N'Golo Kante's return to training is something to lift the spirits as the Frenchman is also reportedly close to signing a new deal with the Blues.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz would be among the ones to feature going forward, with Thiago Silva and Reece James considered fit to start at the back.

Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; James, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Kovacic, Fernandez; Mudryk, Felix, Sterling; Havertz