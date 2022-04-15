Tottenham vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Tottenham will be out to bolster their European qualification prospects when they welcome a steadily improving Brighton & Hove Albion to face them at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this weekend.

Watch Tottenham vs Brighton on fuboTV (try for free)

It is the third meeting in three months between Antonio Conte and Graham Potter's sides, with the former going two from two so far this term against the Seagulls.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Tottenham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Date April 16, 2022 Times 7:30am ET, 4:30am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position Tottenham roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Gollini, Austin Defenders Doherty, Reguilon, Romero, Sanchez, Emerson, Rodon, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Omole Midfielders Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Skipp, Bentancur, White, Devine Forwards Son, Kane, Bergwijn, Moura, Scarlett

Antonio Conte's side not only look to have finally bucked their hit-and-miss streak, but the misfortunes of top four rivals Arsenal and Manchester United has opened a door for them to secure Champions League football next term too.

There is still work to be done however, and they will need stars like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to be firing in order to overcome a Brighton side no stranger to giving opposition headaches.

Predicted Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Position Brighton roster Goalkeepers Sanchez, Scherpen, Steele, McGill Defenders Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Roberts, Veltman, Turns, Offiah Midfielders Bissouma, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Leonard Forwards Maupay, Trossard, Welbeck, Ferguson, Sarmiento

Graham Potter's side have arguably underperformed at points this term, and a difficult 2022 has left some supporters irate with the Seagulls - but when they click, they remain capable of beating anyone on their day.

A trip to north London could be a step too far though, meaning that they'll have to pull out all of the stops to do their job.

Predicted Brighton starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Bissouma, Mwepu, Cucurella; Mac Allister, Trossard; Maupay.

Last five results

Tottenham results Brighton results Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham (Apr 9) Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (Apr 9) Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle (Apr 3) Brighton 0-0 Norwich (Apr 2) Tottenham 3-1 West Ham (Mar 20) Brighton 0-2 Tottenham (Mar 16) Brighton 0-2 Tottenham (Mar 16) Brighton 0-2 Liverpool (Mar 12) Manchester Utd 3-2 Tottenham (Mar 12) Newcastle 2-1 Brighton (Mar 5)

Head-to-head