Tottenham vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Tottenham and Arsenal will put more than just their rivalry on their line when they meet for the north London derby in the Premier League on Thursday.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal on fuboTV (try for free)

The Gunners are looking to consolidate a top-four berth at the expense of their rivals - and with so much at stake, it'll likely be a lively encounter.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Tottenham vs Arsenal Date May 12, 2022 Times 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream USA Network (4K) fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters



Position Spurs roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Gollini, Austin Defenders Doherty, Reguilon, Romero, Sanchez, Emerson, Rodon, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Omole Midfielders Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Skipp, Bentancur, White, Devine Forwards Son, Kane, Bergwijn, Moura, Scarlett

Questions still linger over whether Antonio Conte will remain to oversee his project with Tottenham next season, but a top-four finish would be one way to likely keep him on the books.

But Champions League football will be a bridge too far for Harry Kane and company, unless they can deliver a dramatic statement performance against the Gunners in midweek.

Predicted Spurs starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Position Arsenal roster Goalkeepers Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo Defenders Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares Midfielders Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka Forwards Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli

Since defeat to Southampton five games ago, Arsenal have been on a hot streak, swatting aside top- four rivals and relegation contenders alike as they aim to seal a return to the Champions League after their European exile.

But the job is not quite done yet for Mikel Arteta's side, and the Spaniard knows that far more than just local bragging rights are at stake if his side come up short across town.

Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Last five results

Spurs results Arsenal results Liverpool 1-1 Spurs (May 7) Arsenal 2-1 Leeds (May 8) Spurs 3-1 Leicester (May 1) West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (May 1) Brentford 0-0 Spurs (Apr 23) Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd (Apr 23) Spurs 0-1 Brighton (Apr 16) Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal (Apr 20) Aston Villa 0-4 Spurs (Apr 9) Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (Apr 16)

Head-to-head