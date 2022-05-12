Tottenham vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Tottenham and Arsenal will put more than just their rivalry on their line when they meet for the north London derby in the Premier League on Thursday.
The Gunners are looking to consolidate a top-four berth at the expense of their rivals - and with so much at stake, it'll likely be a lively encounter.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Tottenham vs Arsenal
|Date
|May 12, 2022
|Times
|2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (try for free).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|USA Network (4K)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Spurs roster
|Goalkeepers
|Lloris, Gollini, Austin
|Defenders
|Doherty, Reguilon, Romero, Sanchez, Emerson, Rodon, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Omole
|Midfielders
|Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Skipp, Bentancur, White, Devine
Forwards
|Son, Kane, Bergwijn, Moura, Scarlett
Questions still linger over whether Antonio Conte will remain to oversee his project with Tottenham next season, but a top-four finish would be one way to likely keep him on the books.
But Champions League football will be a bridge too far for Harry Kane and company, unless they can deliver a dramatic statement performance against the Gunners in midweek.
Predicted Spurs starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.
|Position
|Arsenal roster
|Goalkeepers
|Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo
|Defenders
|Tierney, White, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric Soares, Tomiyasu, Tavares
|Midfielders
|Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka
|Forwards
|Saka, Lacazette, Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli
Since defeat to Southampton five games ago, Arsenal have been on a hot streak, swatting aside top- four rivals and relegation contenders alike as they aim to seal a return to the Champions League after their European exile.
But the job is not quite done yet for Mikel Arteta's side, and the Spaniard knows that far more than just local bragging rights are at stake if his side come up short across town.
Predicted Arsenal starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.
Last five results
|Spurs results
|Arsenal results
|Liverpool 1-1 Spurs (May 7)
|Arsenal 2-1 Leeds (May 8)
|Spurs 3-1 Leicester (May 1)
|West Ham 1-2 Arsenal (May 1)
|Brentford 0-0 Spurs (Apr 23)
|Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd (Apr 23)
|Spurs 0-1 Brighton (Apr 16)
|Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal (Apr 20)
|Aston Villa 0-4 Spurs (Apr 9)
|Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (Apr 16)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|9/26/2021
|Arsenal 3-1 Spurs
|3/14/2021
|Arsenal 2-1 Spurs
|12/6/2020
|Spurs 2-0 Arsenal
|7/12/2020
|Spurs 2-1 Arsenal
|9/1/2019
|Arsenal 2-2 Spurs