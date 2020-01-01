Tottenham take up £27m purchase option on Lo Celso & hand him deal through to 2025

The Argentina international midfielder has been tied to a long-term contract in north London after impressing since joining on loan from Real Betis

have taken up their £27 million ($35m) purchase option on Giovani Lo Celso and handed him a contract through to 2025.

The international midfielder linked up with Spurs in the summer of 2019 on an initial season-long loan from .

Little progress was made under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino, with a hip injury preventing him from making the desired impact in English football.

Article continues below

He has, however, impressed since Jose Mourinho took the managerial reins in north London.

Lo Celso, with form and fitness rediscovered, has seen the progress he has made of late rewarded with a permanent transfer and long-term deal.

Tottenham said in a statement on their official website which confirmed an agreement with Real Betis: “A former player at Rosario Central and , Giovani has appeared in 20 games for us so far in all competitions and registered two goals, including netting the first goal at our new stadium against earlier this month.”

We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of @LoCelsoGiovani from Real Betis to a permanent transfer.



✍️ Gio has signed a contract with the Club until 2025. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 28, 2020

Mourinho had revealed on the back of a 1-1 draw with in the fourth round of the FA Cup that he expected a deal for Lo Celso to be pushed through.

The Portuguese said: “It’s not an obligation, it’s an option.

“I think the boy is earning the decision. He’s making an easy decision for the club to execute the option.

“Incredible evolution since I arrived. Barely played a game, I think he played against , with me a little bit difficult to come in the first few weeks.

“But he understood what we wanted. Good learner, good kid and I think by himself he made the decision that the club is going to execute the option. That’s normal, he earned it.”

Having given Spurs an “easy decision” to make, Lo Celso will be hoping to maintain the standards he is setting at present.

Tottenham need to find greater consistency as a collective and will be looking to experienced heads for guidance.

Lo Celso is only 23 years of age, but he has already taken in over 170 appearances at club level while earning 19 senior caps for Argentina – with outings for his country seeing him grace Olympic, World Cup and Copa America stages.