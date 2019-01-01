Tottenham should sign ‘world-class’ Wilfried Zaha, says Owen Hargreaves

The Lilywhites have not made a single signing in the previous two transfer windows and the 38-year-old has advised them to recruit the winger

Former Manchester United and Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves has recommended the signing of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha to Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have not added to their ranks since last year January transfer window, with the decision being criticised.

Tottenham are yet to win a trophy since 2008 [League Cup] and the 38-year-old has advised the Lilywhites to recruit the ‘world-class’ player so as to boost their chances of halting their title drought.

Article continues below

“Maybe the only way they are going to get better is with a genuine world-class player,” Hargreaves said on BT Sport.

“He [Pochettino] only wants a player of high character. I think he wants people to fit in and not upset the balance.

“I would like to see Zaha at Tottenham.”

This season the Cote d'Ivoire international has scored four goals and created two assists amid several dazzling displays.

Zaha will hope to return for Crystal Palace against West Ham United on Saturday after missing their 2-0 win over Fulham last weekend through suspension.