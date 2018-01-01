Tottenham provide injury update on Aurier & Wanyama ahead of Burnley tie

The Cote d'Ivoire international is in a race to be fit for their clash with the Clarets while the Kenyan continues with his rehabilitation

Tottenham Hotspur have provided injury updates on Serge Aurier and Victor Wanyama ahead of their tie with Burnley in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Cote d'Ivoire international Aurier missed Spurs' Champions League draw with Barcelona on Wednesday at Camp Nou as a result of a groin injury.

The 25-year-old who has only featured in six league appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s men this season will be hoping to prove his fitness ahead of their clash with the Clarets .

Article continues below

Meanwhile , Wanyama last featured for the Lilywhites on November 10 against Crystal Palace owing to a lingering knee injury.

The 27-year-old who has only made seven appearances across all competitions this term for Spurs will not play a part in the encounter .

Mousa Dembele and Kieran Trippier are also a doubt for the encounter as they are suffering from ankle and groin injuries respectively.

“The latest team news sees Serge Aurier [groin] and Mousa Dembele [ankle] both commencing on-field rehabilitation,” read a statement from the club website.

“Victor Wanyama [knee] continues his rehabilitation while Kieran Trippier [groin] continues his individual preventative and conditioning programme.”