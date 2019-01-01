Tottenham injury misery continues as Alli ruled out until March

The England international joins Harry Kane on the sidelines after limping off against Fulham on Sunday

Tottenham have confirmed that Dele Alli will be out until March with a hamstring injury suffered during their weekend win at Fulham.

The England international scored the equaliser at Craven Cottage before being forced off in the 86th minute.

Scans have since confirmed he has suffered a hamstring strain and will not resume training for at least six weeks.

A Tottenham statement read: "Following scans and clinical assessment, we can confirm that Dele Alli has suffered a hamstring strain, sustained during Sunday's match.

"Dele will now undergo a period of rehabilitation with our medical staff, with the expectation of returning to training in early March."

The former MK Dons midfielder now miss at least eight fixtures across four competitions over the next six weeks.

