Tottenham hit with injury blow as Kane limps off with apparent hamstring injury against Southampton

The England captain thought he had scored the equaliser at St Mary's only to have the goal chalked off for offside and injuring himself in the process

suffered a potentially disastrous blow to their plans on New Year’s Day as Harry Kane limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury during their Premier League game at .

With around a quarter of an hour to play at St Mary’s and Jose Mourinho’s side trailing 1-0, Kane side-footed a tidy finish in for what looked like the equaliser – but the linesman had his flag immediately up for offside.

Kane felt his left hamstring straight away, and was promptly replaced by Erik Lamela.

The captain had already limped down the tunnel by the time a VAR check confirmed the offside call.

More to follow…