Tottenham hero Ndombele says Premier League 'intensity' will take some getting used to

The France midfielder fired in a superb strike in Spurs' comeback win over Aston Villa, but he admitted to finding it 'difficult' to adapt to the pace

Tanguy Ndombele says his first experience of Premier League football was more intense than what he was used to in his native .

’s record signing made an impression on his first outing, scoring a superb equaliser to help his side come from behind to beat Aston Villa.

His rifled half-volley from the edge of the area was followed by a brace from Harry Kane, with Spurs making the perfect start to the new season.

Article continues below

“As I have said, I am not used to scoring, so, it’s good for me and for the team,” Ndombele told Canal+.

“The most important thing is that we won today. It was difficult for me. The football moves quicker here, there is more intensity.

“In France, often when you win the ball you try to calm the play down, but here you try to push forward immediately. And I am going to try to adapt as quickly as possible.

“This is a nice squad, the young ones as well as the older ones, the squad seems quite harmonious, it is a squad that has gotten close over several years. I am just trying to integrate and do what is needed on the pitch.”

Ndombele had an impressive debut for Spurs overall, his ball progression through midfield reaping more reward once the added guile of Christian Eriksen was brought from the bench.

Villa certainly gave Mauricio Pochettino’s side a scare but there was plenty to be optimistic about with Ndombele’s fellow arrivals yet to feature.

Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, both signed on deadline day, will be eased into the first-team picture while Dele Alli is working his way back from injury.

Ndombele is set for another intense game next week. Tottenham’s first away game of the season sees them travel to reigning Premier League champions , who started the defence of their title in ominous form.

City weren’t at their best against West Ham but weathered an early storm to win 5-0 in a game defined by Raheem Sterling’s hat-trick and some hairline offside calls from VAR.

After the City game, Spurs host Newcastle before the first North London derby of the season at the Emirates on September 1.