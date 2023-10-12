'Oh, come on mate!' - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou's hilarious response when asked if he could become England manager in future

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou came up with a hilarious response when asked if he sees himself in the England hot seat in the future.

Spurs are flying under Postecoglou

Had earlier managed Australia

But dismissed taking over England job

WHAT HAPPENED? When the Australian manager took charge of Spurs in the summer, he had his work cut out for him. The team had finished in the eighth place in the 2022-23 season and were clamouring for a fresh perspective.

Under his guidance, Spurs have got off to a flying start in the Premier League and headed into the international break top of the league with 20 points from eight matches. Tottenham's bright form has led some to suggest that he could be the potential successor to England manager Gareth Southgate but the manager laughed off any such possibility.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Oh, come on mate," he started while speaking to The Telegraph.

"Stranger things have happened, but no. They’ve got a fantastic manager and I’m eight games into a Tottenham career. That’s how I think.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Postecoglou had earlier managed the Australian national team and even guided them to the 2014 World Cup. However, he decided to step down from the post just two weeks after securing qualification to the 2018 tournament and insisted that he had no regrets over that call.

“I walked away from a World Cup,” said Postecoglou. “We qualified and I walked away. The reason I walked away was I just didn’t enjoy what I was doing. No [regrets], I knew it was the right time and it wasn’t an easy decision obviously because you are giving away a World Cup. It was the right decision for me, it was the right decision for where I saw the next stage of my career and if I didn’t make that decision at that time, if I had waited until after the World Cup, I’ve got no doubt I wouldn’t be sitting here [at Tottenham] now.”

WHAT NEXT? It is likely that Postecoglou will make the short trip to Wembley from his London residence to watch England take on his former team Australia in a friendly on Friday. However, he will be back in the dugout when Tottenham host Fulham on October 23 after the international break.