Tottenham are 'nowhere near' as good as they were three years ago - Redknapp

The ex-Spurs boss thinks the club have been caught in a downward spiral after failing to pick up any silverware under Mauricio Pochettino

are "nowhere near" as good as they were three years ago, according to Harry Redknapp, who believes too many top-quality players have left the club over the last couple of seasons.

Mauricio Pochettino transformed Spurs into top four regulars and major trophy contenders during his five-year spell in north London, establishing himself as one of the best head coaches in Europe in the process.

At one stage, the Lilywhites were seen as dark horses for the Premier League title, with a second-place finish in 2016-17 marking their best showing in the top-flight for over 50 years.

Pochettino even managed to guide them to the final in 2019, but a painful defeat to in the all-English showpiece marked the beginning of the end for the Argentine tactician.

He was relieved of his managerial duties in November following a poor start to the season, with former and boss Jose Mourinho drafted in as his replacement.

The Portuguese managed to steady the ship initially, but results turned sour following the winter break, and Spurs had fallen to eighth in the table when the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Redknapp has expressed his belief that Tottenham are no longer the force they were during Pochettino's peak years, with too many high-profile departures sanctioned at a time when they should have been pushing to reach the next level.

“A couple of years ago I looked at them when they had Kyle Walker at right-back, who was absolutely flying, Danny Rose at left-back," the ex-Spurs manager told Talksport. “You looked at that team, Christian Eriksen was playing, Mousa Dembele [too] they really did look [good]. I thought they were a Premier League-winning team in the next year or two.

“I look at them now and I don’t see them anywhere near that, to be truthful. They have still got Harry Kane and they have still got good players but they’re nowhere near.

"They’ve got Dele Alli too but they’re nowhere near where they were – in my opinion – three or four years ago when they should have won something under Mauricio Pochettino.”