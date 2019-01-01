Tottenham agree €70m Dybala fee with Juventus as talks begin over personal terms

The Argentina forward could be set for a move to north London ahead of the Premier League season beginning this weekend

have accepted 's €70 million (£65m/$78m) bid for striker Paulo Dybala, sources tell Goal.

The player is now set for talks with Spurs over contract terms as a move to the Premier League grows closer.

The 25-year-old has developed into one of Juve's top players since his 2015 arrival from Palermo, helping the club to the title in all four of his seasons with the Bianconeri.

But Dybala has seen his future called into question after he took on a diminished role with Juventus last season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The international scored 10 goals in all competitions for Juve in 2018-19, down from 26 the previous season and 19 the campaign before that.

Dybala has been linked with a move to , but talks over a swap deal involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku have now ended, with back in pole position to land the Belgian.

Mario Mandzukic was also involved in those discussions, but the Croatian is now unlikely to move to Old Trafford following the breakdown of talks between United and Juventus.

For Spurs, Dybala's arrival would be a major statement following the cash infusion they gained from reaching last season's final.

Spurs fell to in the European showpiece in Madrid, but they are now eager to spend some of the money they earned from that run.

Tottenham have already made two signings this summer: Tanguy Ndombele from and Jack Clarke from Leeds, though Clarke has been loaned back to the Championship side for 2019-20.

Ndombele's signing was the first incoming transfer for Spurs since they landed Lucas Moura from in January 2018.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are angling to make more additions ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, and Dybala is not the only big name who could potentially arrive in north London.

Tottenham have emerged as one of the only options for Philippe Coutinho, whom are looking to offload ahead of the new season.

Spurs are keen on the Brazilian, with Christian Eriksen about to enter the final year of his contract and a renewal appearing unlikely. Manchester United have been linked with the international, who was also interesting earlier this summer.

Tottenham kick off their Premier League campaign with a home match against on Saturday.