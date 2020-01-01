‘Totally unnatural way to fall’ – Liverpool legend Souness believes Salah dived for West Ham United penalty

The Egyptian star inspired the Reds' comeback win at Anfield after earning himself a penalty just before the break

legend Graeme Souness has criticised Mohamed Salah for falling in ‘an unnatural way’ to win a penalty in the Reds’ 2-1 comeback victory over on Saturday.

Salah cancelled out Pablo Fornals' opener for the Hammers with his 42nd-minute strike from the penalty spot, which took his tally to seven goals in seven league appearances.

The penalty decision has been questioned by Souness who thinks the two-time African Footballer of the Year went down too easily in the 18-yard box after a challenge from DR Congo’s Arthur Masuaku.

The former Reds midfielder feels Masuaku was careless with his tackle while Salah threw himself to the ground to score his third penalty in the Premier League this season.

“I don't give that if I'm a referee in the Premier League. I've seen Salah do this time and time again,” Souness was quoted by Daily Mail .

“This is totally an unnatural way to fall. Look, he doesn't actually kick him, the West Ham player makes contact with his ankle.

“I think it's careless and given an enormous invitation for Salah to throw himself to the ground.

“For me, I think it's a really harsh penalty and that's coming from a Liverpool supporter.”

Meanwhile, former defender Micah Richards absolved Salah of any blame but faulted Masuaku for the rash contact.

“Masuaku does not need to do that there. Whether you think it's a penalty or not, the referee is there to judge whether he thinks it's a penalty,” Richards said.

“He's making the referee's decision for him. He doesn't need to do it.”

Diogo Jota completed Liverpool's result with the match-winning effort in the 85th minute, however, West Ham United boss David Moyes was left disappointed and amazed by the penalty decision .