Tosin Adarabioyo: Blackburn Rovers sign Manchester City defender on loan

The Anglo-Nigerian has completed a season-long loan move to Ewood Park

Championship club have confirmed the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on loan for the 2019-20 season.

Rovers announced the 21-year-old as their fifth signing of the summer and as a defensive reinforcement.

The move to Ewood Park is Adarabioyo’s second loan move away from , after playing for West Bromwich Albion last season.

During his stay at Hawthorns, he played 36 matches across all competition and helped secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

Adarabioyo will be hoping to make his debut when Blackburn Rovers take on Charlton Athletic in their 2019-20 Championship opening fixture on Saturday.