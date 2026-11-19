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Manchester United are too good to go down, Paul Ince has told GOAL, with new Red Devils boss Mauricio Pochettino being informed of what success will look like at the end of his first season at the helm. The Argentine is inheriting a squad that languishes inside the Premier League relegation zone, but they are considered to still be contenders for European qualification.

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Pochettino worked with Messi & Kane

Michael Carrick delivered a third-placed finish and a spot in the Champions League after seeing out the 2025-26 campaign as interim head coach at Old Trafford. Those exploits were rewarded with a two-year contract.

Just a matter of weeks into that agreement and said terms were ripped up, with another change in the dugout being made. Pedigree is now being favoured over potential, with Pochettino having worked with Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Harry Kane over the course of his career.

With moves for Eddie Howe or Antonio Conte being mooted at one stage, faith and trust is being shown in a South American that has severed ties with the USMNT after previously passing through Southampton, Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd sit inside the relegation zone

Pochettino needs to make an immediate impact as United have slumped to 18th in the Premier League table - with just eight points on the board after 10 rounds of fixtures. There is still plenty of time in which to right a few wrongs and start climbing the standings.

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Ince expects that to happen, with there little chance of the Red Devils remaining locked in a basement battle. They are said to be “better” than high-flying Brighton and Bournemouth, with it up to the likes of club captain Bruno Fernandes and summer signings Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to prove as much.

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Where will the Red Devils finish this season?

Relegation drama has helped to generate plenty of headlines and lively discussion, but title-winning former Red Devils star Ince - who was speaking in association with freebets.com - told GOAL when asked what would represent success for Pochettino: “They're not going to get relegated.

“Because it's Manchester United, everyone starts going over the top. It's great for the press, great for pundits, ex-pros, but they've got a good enough side. If you look at the game against Villa, they created so many chances and could easily have won that game.

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“They're more than good enough to get out of there. I think if they can finish maybe seventh or eighth, try and get into Europe this year, then that'd be a successful season for Pochettino.

“You've certainly got players there who can do that. Don't tell me that Man United's squad is not better than Brighton's or Bournemouth's or Everton's. The squad is better. Something's not quite right there.

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“So, if Poch can find what that missing piece is, then I'd like to see them surging up the table. The only problem is that when you're down there, and I've been down there before, it's a different mentality.

“When you see yourself with Man United down in the bottom three, you need people who are going to fight and graft and battle. It's not all about nicey-nicey football. So, it'll be interesting to see how it goes. But I've got no qualms about it. If they can finish seventh or eighth, get into Europe, then I think that’s where I see a successful season for Pochettino.”

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Man Utd fixtures: Tough tests await

Pochettino faces some big tests before the next transfer window swings open in January and opportunities to freshen up an underperforming squad present themselves. His first game as United boss will be a trip to Anfield on Sunday for a meeting with old adversaries Liverpool.

Newcastle, Coventry, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland will all be faced before the end of the calendar year, while also taking on Sporting and RB Leipzig in Champions League competition.