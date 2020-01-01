Tonali should snub Man City and Barcelona interest for Italy stay, says agent

The midfielder has caught the attention of many of Europe's richest clubs but his representative believes he should remain in his homeland

Sandro Tonali should ignore interest from the likes of , and to continue his career at a top club in , his agent says.

The 19-year-old is widely regarded as one of his country's most promising talents and has already been linked with teams across Europe due to his exploits in the Brescia midfield. Serie A giants Juventus and are also eager to sign Tonali, who Brescia president Massimo Cellino declared was worth over €300 million last October.

Despite the growing foreign interest, Cellino said last month that he would prefer the Italy international to join another Italian team as he paved the way for a summer departure.

Tonali's representative, Beppe Bozzo, shares Cellino's view as he believes he would be better off joining one of the title challengers in his homeland instead of moving to another country.

"There are undoubtedly important prospects for Sandro, at his age few get the chance [to move to a big club]," Bozzo told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "It's better for Sandro to stay in Italy. He can immediately establish himself at a top club and for it would be a shame to lose him."

Tonali has been tipped by Francesco Totti to develop into one of the best midfielders in the world, while the Italy and legend also wants become the teenager's agent, but Bozzo has warned Totti that the midfielder is being taken care of as his current representative only wants to see him fulfil his potential.

"Francesco, don't worry, Sandro Tonali is lively and does not sleep on his feet," he added.

"Sandro and I joked about it. We have chosen to share a path, with a project about his growth. The rest is just talk - but, if I may, a great champion loved everywhere like Totti is not necessarily a great agent.

"Take a cue from those who do this difficult job. In addition to talent, great sacrifices are needed: the same ones he made. I wish him a bright career [as an agent]."

Tonali, who has made 23 Serie A appearances for Brescia this season, is contracted to the club until 2021.