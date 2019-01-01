Togo

Togo U20 coach Ayivi Ekouevi dies

The former Togo Port coach passed away at a hospital in Lome on Monday

Togo national Under-20 coach Ayivi Ekouevi has died.

The former Togo Port coach passed away after a short illness at a military hospital in the Togolese capital Lome on Monday.

Togolese Football Federation (Ftf) secretary-general Pierre Lamadokou announced the passing on of Ekouevi, who guided Togo Port in the 2018 Caf Champions League group stage where Mamelodi Sundowns were one of their opponents.

"The Ftf SG  Pierre Lamadokou announced this morning the death of the National Coach U20 National Team Ayivi Ekouevi," Ftf wrote on Twitter.

Details about the cause of Ekouevi's death were not immediately revealed. 

At the time of his death, he was also doubling as Asko Kara coach, who ply their trade in the Togolese National Championship. 

