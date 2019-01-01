Tobi Olanrewaju: Equatorial Guinea defender joins Sporting de Huelva from Rivers Angels

The defender has beaten the transfer deadline to complete her move to the Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit

Spanish Primera Iberdrola side de Huelva have announced the signing of Equatorial Guinea defender Tobi Olanrewaju on a one-year deal with a 12-month extension option.

Olanrewaju sealed her first switch to Europe before the transfer window was shut last Friday after she ended her ties with four-time Women's Premier League winners Rivers Angels.

The 24-year-old, who had starred for Sunshine Queens and Confluence Queens in Nigeria, helped Rivers Angels to a 2018 Champions Shield title and were 2019 Federation Cup runners-up.



Her defensively brilliant and solid performances have lured Huelva based side to boost their ranks following her massive international experience at youth and senior level with Equatorial Guinea.

After sealing her deal, she will become the third Equato-guinean in after Jade Boho and Dorine Chuigoue.

Commenting on her switch, Olanrewaju explained the reasons behind her decision to team up with the Spanish outfit and dreams to excel on her maiden professional outing in Europe.

"I signed for Sporting de Huelva to face a new challenge and help the team achieve its goals," she told the club website.

"I like the challenge this opportunity offers me. I am here to make things work. I hope to adapt as quickly as possible.

"I hope to achieve success with my team and get involved in everything so that my arrival will bring good luck to the team and many successes."

The team's head coach Antonio Toledo has signed up the Equato-guinean as a replacement for international Meryem Hajri.

"Olanrewaju can provide us with different alternatives in the midfield, physically good and with good displacement," said Toledo.

She is expected to join with her new team in Spain at Sporting in the coming days after the international break next month.