‘Title race over if Man City slip up again’ – Blues need Jesus to shine on derby day, says Goater

The former frontman admits Pep Guardiola’s defending champions cannot afford any more wobbles as they prepare to play host to Manchester United

The title race will be “finished” if suffer another slip up, says Shaun Goater, with the defending champions looking for Gabriel Jesus to do the business on derby day against .

Pep Guardiola’s side surged over the line last season, pipping to the crown by a solitary point before going on to complete an historic domestic treble.

The Blues have found the going a little tougher in 2019-20, with 11 points dropped through just 15 games.

Unbeaten Liverpool have edged clear at the summit as a result of City’s wobbles, with Goater conceding that those at the Etihad Stadium need to be almost faultless from this stage.

The legendary Blues frontman told The Mirror: “City slipped up, but we certainly can’t afford to slip up anymore.

“I think it will be finished if City were to slip up again.”

City were at their dominant best last time out, as they swept aside 4-1, but are now preparing for a home date with arch-rivals United.

Sergio Aguero will once again be missing for that contest, with Brazil international Jesus looking to build on the return to goal-scoring form that he enjoyed against the Clarets.

Goater, who found the target more than 100 times for the Blues, added on the opportunity presented to a South American striker: “Jesus has been waiting in the wings for an opportunity. He scored a couple the other day.

“He’s got this window to solidify himself for a number of games and get some goals. He will be instrumental in the game.”

While Jesus will be leading the line for City on Saturday, Goater admits that the Blues’ defensive unit – which has been criticised at times this season – will need to be on their game in order to keep the in-form Marcus Rashford quiet.

He added: “City should be well aware of Marcus Rashford.

“Pep [Guardiola] will be well aware of his ability, his form, his quality - and how to stop the threat of Marcus Rashford.”

United frontman Rashford has netted 12 times in his last 13 appearances for club and country, including a brace against last time out which has the Red Devils heading to the Etihad in buoyant mood.