Werner hasn’t pushed for move amid Liverpool links & RB Leipzig remain ‘deeply relaxed’ over his future

The German striker is widely expected to move clubs in 2020, but it seems that his current club are not concerned about him trying to force a transfer

Timo Werner has not made it clear he wants to leave after this season and the club are "deeply relaxed" about his future, says CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

The striker is widely expected to move on from Red Bull Arena once 2019-20 reaches a conclusion, as and when the returns from the suspension caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Werner, who has scored 27 goals in 36 games in all competitions this term, has most frequently been linked with champions Bayern Munich and Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has also spoken of an interest in playing for and , and are also said to be monitoring his future as they seek a long-term successor to Luis Suarez.

However, Mintzlaff does not see any reason to be worried about whether Werner will still be at the club come next year.

"I'm deeply relaxed about Werner," he told Sky. "He hasn't signalled yet that he wants to leave beyond this season, and he doesn't have to. He has a contract until 2023."

Mintzlaff added that uncertainty in the transfer market brought on by the economic damage caused by the pandemic will not force Leipzig to sell players "significantly below value".

Werner reportedly has a release clause that will allow him to leave Leipzig at the end of the season for a fee in the region of €60 million (£53m/$66m).

While the expectation is that he will soon be on the move, many have questioned whether he is the right fit for those leading the chase for his signature.

Dietmar Hamann has said: “I don’t think he’s a player for [Bayern] Munich or [with] the way they play at the moment.

“I read quotes from journalists or people close to the club in Liverpool when he always said Liverpool is a great club [and that] Klopp is the greatest trainer, that he was a bit too forward in showing interest in going to Liverpool.

“Where’s he going to play? Even if [Sadio] Mane or [Mohamed] Salah go, [then] out wide is not his position and the centre-forward position, the way they do play, is probably the most crucial one.

“[Roberto] Firmino is probably a bit underrated in some people’s eyes. He’s a ball-playing centre-forward, he probably doesn’t get the goals that other players get.

“But he brings other players into position and that’s certainly not Werner’s game, so [it’s] a no from me.”