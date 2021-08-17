Tigres vs Queretaro: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Tigres and Queretaro will both look to end their winless runs when they meet in Liga MX this week at Estadio Universitario.
Both Los Auriazules and Los Gallos Blancos are out to buck the trend and earn a much-needed victory as they seek to avoid being cut adrift of the Apertura reclassification race early on.
Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|Tigres vs Queretaro
|Date
|August 17, 2021
|Times
|8pm ET, 5pm PT
|Stream
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV channel, live stream & how to watch
In the United States (US), Liga MX matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.
The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|TUDN
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
Team news & rosters
|Position
|Tigres roster
|Goalkeepers
|Guzman, Ortega, Delgado
|Defenders
|Salcedo, Ayata, Reyes, Sanchez, Venegas, Cruz
|Midfielders
|Carioca, Vigon, Sierra, Fernandez, Pizarro, Aquino, Fulgencio, Duenas, Garcia, Avalos, J. Garza, Najera, Intriago,
|Forwards
|Lopez, Quinones, Gonzalez, Ayala, Trevino, Ramos, A. Garza
Miguel Herrera's side have struggled to set the world alight this term - and their penchant for red cards is not helping, with Luis Alfonso Rodriguez the latest to face a ban after he was dismissed against Puebla.
Francisco Meza remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament issue likely to keep him out until the new year, while Andre-Pierre Gignac now joins him on the sidelines with an ankle fracture.
Predicted Tigres starting XI: Guzman; Avalos, Salcedo, Reyes, Aquino; Carioca; Lopez, Fernandez, Vigon, Quinones; Gonzalez.
|Position
|Queretaro roster
|Goalkeepers
|Aguerre, Diaz, E. Martinez, Ruiz
|Defenders
|Mendoza, Hernandez, Vera, Doldan, Cervantes, Perg, Garcia, Meza
|Midfielders
|Escamilla, Ramirez, O. Martinez, Montero, Oliveira, Viniegra, Torres, Cabrera, Canales, Balanta
|Forwards
|Gomez, Barrera, Madrigal, Sosa, Gallardo, Gonzalez, Espino, Rivero, Dos Santos, Vargas
Hector Altamirano is still searching for a first win of the new campaign - and the longer he is forced to wait, the more nervy his position could become at Estadio Corregidora.
A shift to a 4-3-3 last time out earned another point against Pumas and they may well keep faith with a similar set-up on the road, with Leon loanee Nicolas Sosa up front once more.
Predicted Queretaro starting XI: Aguerre; Mendoza, Perg, Doldan, Hernandez; Torres, Cabrera, O. Martinez, Barrera, Sosa, Ramirez.
Last five results
|Tigres results
|Queretaro results
|Puebla 1-1 Tigres (Aug 13)
|Pumas UNAM 0-0 Queretaro (Aug 14)
|Seattle Sounders 3-0 Tigres (Aug 10)
|Queretaro 0-1 Leon (Aug 5)
|Tigres 1-1 Santos Laguna (Aug 7)
|Atletico San Luis 1-1 Queretaro (Aug 2)
|Toluca 3-1 Tigres (Aug 1)
|Queretaro 0-0 Club America (Jul 22)
|Tijuana 1-2 Tigres (Jul 25)
|Pumas UNAM 2-2 Queretaro (Jul 12)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Result
|4/4/2021
|Queretaro 0-1 Tigres
|9/19/2020
|Tigres 3-0 Queretaro
|11/3/2019
|Queretaro 0-0 Tigres
|3/16/2019
|Tigres 4-1 Queretaro
|9/29/2018
|Queretaro 0-2 Tigres