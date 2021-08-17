Tigres vs Queretaro: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Both Los Auriazules and Los Gallos Blancos are out to buck the trend and earn a much-needed victory after slow starts to the new season

Tigres and Queretaro will both look to end their winless runs when they meet in Liga MX this week at Estadio Universitario.

Both Los Auriazules and Los Gallos Blancos are out to buck the trend and earn a much-needed victory as they seek to avoid being cut adrift of the Apertura reclassification race early on.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of team news and more.

Team news & rosters

Team news & rosters

Position Tigres roster Goalkeepers Guzman, Ortega, Delgado Defenders Salcedo, Ayata, Reyes, Sanchez, Venegas, Cruz Midfielders Carioca, Vigon, Sierra, Fernandez, Pizarro, Aquino, Fulgencio, Duenas, Garcia, Avalos, J. Garza, Najera, Intriago, Forwards Lopez, Quinones, Gonzalez, Ayala, Trevino, Ramos, A. Garza

Miguel Herrera's side have struggled to set the world alight this term - and their penchant for red cards is not helping, with Luis Alfonso Rodriguez the latest to face a ban after he was dismissed against Puebla.

Francisco Meza remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament issue likely to keep him out until the new year, while Andre-Pierre Gignac now joins him on the sidelines with an ankle fracture.

Predicted Tigres starting XI: Guzman; Avalos, Salcedo, Reyes, Aquino; Carioca; Lopez, Fernandez, Vigon, Quinones; Gonzalez.

Position Queretaro roster Goalkeepers Aguerre, Diaz, E. Martinez, Ruiz Defenders Mendoza, Hernandez, Vera, Doldan, Cervantes, Perg, Garcia, Meza Midfielders Escamilla, Ramirez, O. Martinez, Montero, Oliveira, Viniegra, Torres, Cabrera, Canales, Balanta Forwards Gomez, Barrera, Madrigal, Sosa, Gallardo, Gonzalez, Espino, Rivero, Dos Santos, Vargas

Hector Altamirano is still searching for a first win of the new campaign - and the longer he is forced to wait, the more nervy his position could become at Estadio Corregidora.

A shift to a 4-3-3 last time out earned another point against Pumas and they may well keep faith with a similar set-up on the road, with Leon loanee Nicolas Sosa up front once more.

Predicted Queretaro starting XI: Aguerre; Mendoza, Perg, Doldan, Hernandez; Torres, Cabrera, O. Martinez, Barrera, Sosa, Ramirez.

Last five results

Tigres results Queretaro results Puebla 1-1 Tigres (Aug 13) Pumas UNAM 0-0 Queretaro (Aug 14) Seattle Sounders 3-0 Tigres (Aug 10) Queretaro 0-1 Leon (Aug 5) Tigres 1-1 Santos Laguna (Aug 7) Atletico San Luis 1-1 Queretaro (Aug 2) Toluca 3-1 Tigres (Aug 1) Queretaro 0-0 Club America (Jul 22) Tijuana 1-2 Tigres (Jul 25) Pumas UNAM 2-2 Queretaro (Jul 12)

Head-to-head