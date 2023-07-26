Tigres vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Tigres and Portland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having made the perfect start to their Leagues Cup campaign on Saturday night, Portland Timbers will be looking to book their spot in the round of 32 when they take on Liga MX giants Tigres at Providence Park this Wednesday.

Portland Timbers have made an impressive start to the tournament with a solid 2-0 victory over fellow MLS side San Jose Earthquakes. They are atop in Group A with three points and even a draw here will guarantee a spot in the knockouts.

That being said, reigning Liga MX champions Tigres may well have other ideas. Los Auriazules have now won seven Mexican titles since 2011, while also winning their maiden CONCACAF Champions League trophy in 2020.

Robert Siboldi’s side, who are amongst the favourites to win the Leagues Cup, have enjoyed a positive start to the new Liga MX Apertura season and come into this game off the back of beating Club Leon 1-0 last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Portland kick-off time

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 pm ET/8 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

The Leagues Cup clash between Club Tigres and Portland Timbers will be played at Providence Park, Portland, on Wednesday, 26 July 2023. Kick-off is at 11 pm ET/8 pm PT.

How to watch Tigres vs Portland online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast on Apple TV in the United States and Mexico. An MLS Season Pass subscription is required in order to watch.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres boss Robert Siboldi will have to make do without the services of key player, Sebastian Cordova, who is struggling with a chronic groin injury since last season, and missed out on Mexico's Gold Cup success due to the same reason.

Despite being one of the team's oldest members and coming back from an injury, Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac remains pivotal to Tigres attack, and proof of this was in their last encounter against Club Leon, where the striker marked his return to the starting XI with a game-winning goal.

Club Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Angulo, Pizarro, Reyes, Aquino; Vigon, Carioca, Gorriaran; Quinones, Ibanez, Fulgencio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Lorona Midfielders: Pizarro, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Carioca, Vigon, Ayala, Cordova, Fierro, Fulgencio, Auino, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Lopez, Caicedo

Portland Timbers team news

Yimmi Chara (hamstring), Pablo Bonilla (hamstring), David Ayala (ACL), and Eryk Williamson (ACL) have all been ruled out for this fixture. Diego Chara should partner Cristhian Paredes in defensive midfield.

Felipe Mora got back to scoring ways in Portland's Leagues Cup opener against San Jose at the weekend. It was his first goal for Portland in just over a year, having been largely plagued with injuries.

Whether he starts or comes on as a substitute, he brings a different dynamic to the attack that features the likes of Franck Boli, Evander, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Aspirilla.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Bingham; Mosquera, Miller, Zuparic, Bravo; Paredes, D. Chara, Evander; Aspirilla, Boli, Fogaca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sulte, Ivacic, Bingham Defenders: Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen, Araujo Midfielders: Moreno, Asparilla, Blanco, D. Chara, Fogaca, Evander, Paredes, Caliskan Forwards: Niezgoda, Boli, Mora, Y. Chara, Loria

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first ever meeting between these two teams.

