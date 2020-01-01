Three PSG players test positive for coronavirus

The Ligue 1 champions are scheduled to return to training this week ahead of two cup finals and the Champions League's decisive stages

have confirmed three players and one member of staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

The champions, who were crowned in April after the remainder of season was cancelled and positions decided on a points-per-game basis because of the coronavirus pandemic, are due to return to training ahead of the Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue finals and the resumption of the .

Thomas Tuchel's men are through to the last eight of the Champions League, which will be finished in a tournament in Lisbon in August.

They sealed a place in the quarter-finals of the European competition prior to the season's interruption in March at the expense of , joining , and as one of the four teams who have already advanced from the last-16 stage.

Prior to that tournament PSG are scheduled to face in the Coupe de France final on July 24 and then in the last Coupe de la Ligue showpiece on July 31, which added to Ligue 1 and the Trophée des Champions means the French side remain in the running to complete an unprecedented quintuple.

The club carried out on the tests that confirmed the cases on Monday.

A statement on PSG's website read: "These individuals had exhibited symptoms during the confinement period when they were not in contact with each other.

"They are no longer contagious and will resume their training program."

PSG are scheduled to resume training in small groups on Thursday.

Two players who will not take part in the remainder of the club's season are Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier, who, as Goal revealed on Saturday, have declined the chance to extend their contracts to the end of August.

defender Thiago Silva is also set to leave Parc des Princes this summer after eight trophy-laden seasons with the club, but talks are still ongoing to tie the PSG defender down to a temporary deal which would last until the end of the Champions League.

Layvin Kurzawa is also discussing terms with the club, who are keen to avoid losing more first-teamers as they seek their first-ever victory in the competition.