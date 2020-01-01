'This year is difficult for Juve' - Vialli expects more open Serie A title race

The Italian giants have won each of the last nine Serie A titles, but the former attacker says they are in for a tough time this season

Gianluca Vialli believes are in for a difficult season and expects the title race to be more open than in recent years.

The Turin giants are aiming to win a 10th consecutive Italian league crown this season, with club legend Andrea Pirlo tasked with maintaining their domestic dominance in his first job as a head coach.

Juve finished just one point above last season, with and a further four points adrift.

Ex- and Bianconeri star Vialli believes this term will be another close call in the battle for the top flight title this time around.

"I think this year is difficult for Juve, but this is beyond the change of coach," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It is almost physiological, after nine years, that others have found the countermeasures and that you may feel a little satisfied. Even if the sense of satisfaction at Juve, I know something about it, does not exist, it is not expected.

"At Juve you have to train as if you have never won a match and you have to play as if you have never lost one. But now I think the others are ready to compete.

"I don't know who will win it, but I think that this year the others, in addition to having strengthened, will perhaps feel less than before that Juve will win the championship for granted. It will be more open."

Vialli is an admirer of Atalanta's exciting playing style and believes Alejandro Gomez has been one of the world's best players this year.

“I love them as a team and I would have loved to play there,” Vialli said. “They have a style of play that involves you, you score a lot of goals, you make an effort, and you have fun," he added.

“The Bergamaschi play with that spirit that I like: adventurous and courageous.

“[Alejandro Gomez] has improved over the years, he has become a complete player. He makes the quality and quantity to change the games. He solves them, he wins them.

“Fantastic. But there’s [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Neymar, [Robert] Lewandowski and you’ll say, oh well, I would award Gomez the Ballon d’Or, but not giving it to any of these is difficult."