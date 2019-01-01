'They should have a prize for each position' - Casillas praises Van Dijk despite 'difficult' Ballon d'Or decision

The Porto 'keeper answered questions from fans on Twitter on a range of topics, including his recovery from a heart attack

and legend Iker Casillas believes that star Virgil van Dijk would be a worthy winner of the Ballon d’Or, but that it’s too hard to choose just one player.

The goalkeeper, recovering from a heart attack suffered last season, had a question and answer session on his Twitter page on Sunday, and answered questions from fans on a range of topics.

Casillas said that Van Dijk, who led Liverpool to glory last campaign, would be a deserving recipient of football’s top individual award, but that maybe there should be more awarded on a positional basis.

“I thought he was the best defender of last season,” the 38-year-old said of the international.

“The question of the Ballon d’Or is a difficult one to analyse. Who deserves it? They should create a prize for each position. Goalkeeper, defense, midfielder and forward.”

If that were to happen, Casillas knows who would get his vote in his own position.

The shot-stopper, who boasts five titles, three Champions Leagues, a World Cup and two European Championships, was asked a range of questions about other goalkeepers.

He identified the one he thinks is the world’s best, who plays for Real’s city rivals, and also weighed in on the competition between the posts for Spain.

Me ha parecido el mejor defensa de la pasada temporada. El tema del Balón de Oro es difícil de analizar. Quién lo merece? Deberían crear un premio por cada posición. Portero, defensa, centrocampista y delantero. https://t.co/gzqKHb1QRY — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) September 15, 2019

“This is the million dollar question,” he said, when asked who was the best ‘keeper around at the moment.

“If I had to pick one now, I’d say [Jan] Oblak."

“I think the national team is very well covered,” the 167-cap international added when asked about ’s Kepa Arrizabalaga’s role for Spain.

“Not just the three goalkeepers who attend regularly. There are other who are there, pushing to get in or to return. The coach is the one who has to decide. Creating competition is good. We all win.”

Casillas doesn’t know If he will play again, or if he will return to Real Madrid.

“Now I have started a new phase in my recovery process. Let's say I have to demand something more from my heart. Slowly. There is no hurry. You just have to recover sensations," he said.

“And to the second question [whether he’ll return to Real], I feel very proud to have worn that shirt for 25 years.”