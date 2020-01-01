'They have got the right man and he's doing a good job' - Solskjaer's first 12 months at Manchester United

The club might well be finally moving in the right direction after a topsy-turvy first year in permanent charge for the former striker

When the press release dropped at 9am on Thursday, March 28, there was little surprise to read that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been named manager on a permanent basis.

The Norwegian won his first eight games having taking charge on a temporary basis after Jose Mourinho was sacked and, after the miracle in Paris, Rio Ferdinand was waving a sheet of paper on BT Sport claiming Solskjaer should be demanding any terms he wanted.

Solskjaer landed his dream job after an impressive 14 wins and two draws in his first 19 fixtures but that was when the real work started. A disappointing two wins in the final 10 games of last season saw United miss out on football and finish sixth.

Article continues below

More teams

The honeymoon period was always unlikely to last but the key for club chiefs was getting the person they believed to be the right fit to lead a rebuild. The squad needed surgery and Solskjaer was deemed to be the person to perform it.

And while there’s been bumps in the road in terms of results, the commitment to stick with Solskjaer has remained. When results dipped and there was speculation he could be on his way in October, after they went on a five-game streak without a win, the word from inside the club remained the same. Everyone was aware when they hired the 47-year-old that it would be a long-term project. That view hadn’t changed.

And, while there is still a pool of people who believe Solskjaer isn’t the right man for the job long term, there are plenty who believe he is. Former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich, who played with the ex-striker is one of those.

“He has only had just over 12 months so he needs to be given an opportunity,” Bosnich told Goal. “I know that everyone wants things fast these days, which is understandable to an extent but, he has only been there 12 months. Give it time, he will get it right. We have already seen the signs of that and so far so good.

“I think he has done a very good job with the chips in the air again. It will be interesting to see where they finish this season, but they have got the right man and he is doing a good job. I always thought that one day he would be a really good manager.

“He has been at the club before and knows how to handle the pressure. He has good people around him to make sure he can always ask for things and I am sure Sir Alex [Ferguson] is always available if he needs him. All those ingredients are there. So I believe eventually that he will bring Manchester United back to where they should be.”

The clearout Solskjaer promised after the capitulation at last season looked to be stalling in the summer but he stuck to his word and slowly, with the addition of Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in January, they look like a team that could push into the top four.

Solskjaer has changed the mood at the club’s training ground too. Sources told Goal there had been a major uplift in mood when the Norwegian first arrived. That was given another boost back in December after wins against and and there was renewed confidence following their recent run of good results before the coronavirus shutdown.

Solskjaer’s tactical acumen has been questioned during his time in charge but, for all the criticism, he became only the second manager to get the better of Pep Guardiola three times in one campaign when United beat City 2-0 three weeks ago. He is the one of two managers in the league to take points from Jurgen Klopp this season and has also beaten three times during this campaign.

His counter-attacking philosophy is more than what it first appears and players have recently spoken about how he has improved as a coach since he took the job. “Of course, every day he is improving for sure. He is getting more experience and he will get better and better,” midfielder Nemanja Matic told Sky Sports.

"He is a much better manager than one year ago in my opinion because now he knows all the players, he knows exactly what he needs to do before the games, so I think for his job the experience is very important."

In the past few weeks things have started to finally click for United. That’s not to forget the poor results the team have had this term - the home defeat to was only a few weeks ago - but before the suspension of all football they were on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions. They had been playing exciting, attacking football many were pining for in Mourinho’s days.

There are plans for further investment in the next transfer window, with Solskjaer keen on three to four more new signings. And with the five players he has brought to the club already proving to be a success, the former manager has shown he is pushing the club back in the right direction in the transfer market.

With perseverance, the backing of the board, a changed mentality and an altered transfer strategy, things look like they’re slowly moving in the right direction for United with Solskjaer firmly at the wheel.