'There's nobody like Pogba in world football' - Solskjaer hails unique skill set of Man Utd star

The Red Devils boss has brought the best out of a World Cup winner after playing him his favoured position and giving him freedom to express himself

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers Paul Pogba to be unique within world football, with the midfielder boasting a skill set that no rival can match.

Despite being a World Cup winner and global icon, the 25-year-old has struggled to deliver on expectation since returning to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016.

Jose Mourinho was unable to bring the best out of him, with the Portuguese accused of favouring a system which did not play to Pogba’s strengths.

He has been freed from those shackles under Solskjaer and delivered a flurry of goals and assists, with his potential finally being unlocked on the back of an £89 million ($116m) transfer.

Pogba is now considered to be back among the elite, with his manager happy to acknowledge that nobody combines as many attributes as the mercurial France international.

Solskjaer said of a talismanic presence at the Theatre of Dreams: “There’s different types of midfielders but in his mould there’s no one near with his physical presence, great close technique, diving header against , did the same vs Bournemouth, but he can also spray passes.

“I don’t think that’s his best position but he can do that as well.”

It has not all been plain sailing for Pogba since Mourinho was replaced by Solskjaer, with a frustrating Champions League evening against Paris Saint-Germain seeing him pick up a red card.

That has been the only blot on the copybook so far, though, and he is expected to learn from the challenges he faced against the title holders.

He may receive similar treatment in another heavyweight clash with on Sunday, with the Reds aware of the considerable threat he poses to their title challenge.

Solskjaer, though, believes that Pogba will find a way to influence proceedings as he has already shown himself to be deserving of a standing as an on-field leader when deployed in his favoured position.

The Norwegian added: “I was asked wasn’t I and I’ve been quoted so many times on if you build your team around Paul Pogba.

“I said a couple of years back, he’s a top, top player I’ve always liked, a World Cup winner, a leader in the dressing room, wants the ball all the time. My idea was to get him playing to the best of his abilities as an attacking midfielder.

“PSG man marked him, other teams will, I don’t know if Liverpool will. If Liverpool do then he will have experienced that, that was what stopped Paul and created space for others.”