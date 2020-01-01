‘There’s no better feeling than a winning return’ – Iwobi reflects on Everton result against Watford

After missing the Toffees’ previous seven games, the Nigerian midfielder returned to the starting XI on Saturday as they seal a crucial away win

midfielder Alex Iwobi is raving about his return from injury after helping his team secure a 3-2 comeback victory against in a Premier League fixture.

On Saturday, Iwobi played his first game under Carlo Ancelotti since he suffered a hamstring injury against on December 21.

The 23-year-old was handed a starting role to mark his 17th league appearance of the season as Yerry Mina’s three-minute brace and Theo Walcott’s stoppage time effort completed a dramatic comeback win at Vicarage Road.

In his reaction to the result, Iwobi who was in action for 65 minutes, said he did not imagine himself in the starting XI, but he was keen to prove himself to Ancelotti who took over from interim boss Duncan Ferguson after his injury.

“There is no better feeling than coming back and winning and it was the perfect day for me,” Iwobi told Everton TV.

“I did not expect to come straight back in, the manager had us guessing with the set pieces we did on Friday, so we did not know [who was playing].

“But we were all ready to start. Whenever it was my time, I knew I would be ready.

“At times my reactions were a bit slow but that will come the more I am playing.

“I felt okay, not leggy at all. I always pushed on [during his recovery]. Even when I was told to relax – I tried to show I was able to get back fit.

“I was eager to be back, especially with a new manager. I was itching to show him what I could do.”

Walcott's last-gasp winner sent to ninth in the Premier League table and the Super Eagles midfielder has urged his teammates to build on their second win in 2020.

“We just have to keep going to the end of the season. Wins like this will give us the confidence that we can push on towards the top of the table,” he continued.

“Let’s go as high as we can. It wasn’t the greatest idea for me [to sprint towards the celebrating throng following Everton’s winner] because I ran – I wasn’t trying to tear my hamstring but I was close to doing it because of that celebration!

“It was an amazing feeling, everyone was running – that feeling is hard to describe. It is one of a kind."