'There's a lot going on in Maguire's life and we sometimes forget that' - Redknapp defends under-fire England & Man Utd man

The centre-back was sent off in the first half against Denmark on Wednesday, continuing a torrid run of form

Jamie Redknapp has jumped to the defence of Harry Maguire after the defender's poor form continued with a first-half red card against on Wednesday.

Maguire picked up a booking inside the first five minutes of the Nations League match at Wembley, before he took a poor touch in the 31st minute and compounded his error by lunging in on Kasper Dolberg and earning a second yellow card.

Denmark would take the lead minutes later when Christian Eriksen converted from the penalty spot. That goal would be all Denmark needed as they defeated England 1-0 on the night.

The sending off continued a torrid spell for Maguire, who has seen his side concede nine goals in three games to start the Premier League season, including a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of .

It was a difficult summer for Maguire, who was left out of England's squad last month after he was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery after an incident in Mykonos, Greece in August.

Maguire, who is appealing the decision, has said he was scared for his life during the incident and refused to apologise for his actions.

On Sky Sports, Redknapp urged fans to look at the bigger picture as the Man Utd captain goes through a difficult spell both on and off the field.

"It's easy for us to sit here and rip him apart: 'He's having a nightmare, he's conceding goals,'" Redknapp said.

"He's having a moment. He's having a really bad moment in his career, he's going to have to somehow pull himself together, he's got to get back. Big weekend for him coming up for Manchester United.

"He's got to get his confidence back because he's a player really lacking confidence. There is a lot going on in his life and I think we sometimes forget that.

"When you go out on the football field you think everything is going to be right, but you can genuinely see he's really struggling with his game at the moment."

With his red card, Maguire became the third player to be sent off for the England men's team at Wembley after Paul Scholes versus in June 1999 and Steven Gerrard against in September 2012.

After the final whistle blew, Reece James would also pick up a red card for foul and abusive language toward the referee.

England have now had three red cards in their last five international matches, having gone 71 matches and more than six years without a red card previously.