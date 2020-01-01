‘There was not enough time’ – Bayern’s Zirkzee on failed transfer deadline day move

The Dutch-Nigerian teenager could not secure a move away from the Bavarian capital following Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s arrival

Joshua Zirkzee says it was difficult for him to leave on transfer deadline day following the arrival of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on the same day from .

The international’s switch from the French capital to the Bavarian capital was not something that was anticipated and it could have an impact on the amount of game time Zirkzee – who is back-up to Robert Lewandowski, will see.

Zirkzee is an emerging player from Bayern’s academy, breaking into the first team last season and scoring four goals in nine appearances. The 19-year-old Dutch-Nigerian acknowledges he might have further limited opportunities with Choupo-Moting’s arrival and for that reason does not rule out leaving the Allianz Arena for further playing opportunities.

“It was a difficult situation, only there was not enough time on deadline day,” Zirkzee told Dutch daily Algemeen Dagblad.

“I will stay with Bayern now, but maybe something will happen in the future. I don't know exactly yet.”

Zirkzee was rumoured to be linked with a loan move to whom he played for at youth level during the 2016-17 campaign. Then he moved to Bayern’s academy and when quizzed whether he was in contact with the Dutch club, he said: “I have never spoken to Feyenoord myself."

Despite failing to secure a transfer out of Bayern and the stiffer competition that comes with Choupo-Moting’s arrival, Zirkzee believes he can still grow in the Bavarian capital and fight for his place before the next transfer window.

Zirkzee has already played twice in the this season, one of them being 57 minutes of action in the 4-1 defeat by at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on matchday two.

“I can still develop very well at Bayern," he continued. "Who says I'm not going to get playing minutes? It's up to me to compete. If so, I can always stay. If not, we still have the winter break.”

Zirkzee is eligible to play for either the or . He has played for the former at various youth levels, debuting for the Under-21s in a 5-0 win over Gibraltar in the Euro Under-21 qualifiers on Thursday.