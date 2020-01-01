'There is a lot of coronavirus organisation and control in Monaco' - Keita Balde

The Senegal international narrates how the pandemic is being handled in the Principality

Keita Balde has revealed there is a lot of organisation and control to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Principality of .

The city-state of fewer than 50,000 people has recorded more than 60 cases.

Monaco is bordered by and , who are among the worst hit in Europe, with nearly 200,000 people infected in their population, four times the number that makes up all of Monaco.

"In Monaco there is a lot of organisation, a lot of control. People respect the safety rules, Balde was quoted saying as per TuttoMercato.

"Of course I do the same things I did: get up at the same time, eat the same things, I train at the same time.

"I do home gym with the tools the club gave us."

, like most football leagues, is suspended until further notice.

A certain return date remains unknown, however in a bid to complete the outstanding number of fixtures, proposals have been made to play games behind closed doors, which Balde is not a fan of.

"Playing without an audience? I don't like it at all, it would be frustrating and it's difficult to play," the 25-year old Senegalese said.

Balde, like many African footballers, has donated both money and relief materials to their home countries.

Last week, lost an icon in former president Pape Diouf due to complications from the virus.

"I'm trying to do everything I can for the country as access to healthcare is more difficult than in Europe," Balde told Monaco Info.

"The Senegalese national side has made a donation and I wanted to add an individual donation for the villages where my mother and father come from.

"I've also made a donation to Italy to help and open hospitals in Milan."