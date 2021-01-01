'There are definitely worse things to read' - Nagelsmann flattered by Real Madrid links

The German has been linked with a move to replace under-pressure coach Zinedine Zidane

Julian Nagelsmann admits he is flattered by reports linking him with the manager’s job.

Nagelsmann’s stock has been rising throughout the fledgling stages of his managerial career.

He impressed during three seasons at to earn a move to in 2019.

Article continues below

More teams

Nagelsmann’s brand of football is easy on the eye and there has been plenty of talk that he will be picked up by a European giant in the near future.

There are few if any bigger clubs in European football than Real Madrid, and they have been linked with a move to bring the 33-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane, who is currently out of action following a positive coronavirus test, is under pressure on the back of a run of one win from their last five games in all competitions.

They were sent crashing out of the Copa Del Rey by minnows Alcoyano on Wednesday, and the Spanish media went into overdrive on the back of the loss.

Marca went with a headline of “Zidane in Danger” following the loss to Alcoyano, and the pressure will only increase in light of Nagelsmann acknowledging the links in such a positive manner.

“There are definitely worse things to read,” Nagelsmann told Sky Sport Germany when asked for this thoughts on links with Real Madrid. “But I also know that things that are written in the newspapers are not always true.”

Nagelsmann is under contract to RB Leipzig until 2023, and the side are likely to drive a hard bargain should the Spanish champions come calling.

Much will depend on whether Zidane can turn things around in the Spanish capital.

The Frenchman cannot influence things from the touchline on Saturday as Real take on Alaves, and his positive coronavirus test will mean he also has to sit out the home game with next week.

A pair of wins would ease the tension, but losing ground to in the title race would ramp up the pressure on the Frenchman.

Atletico lead by seven points and have played one game fewer than their city rivals.