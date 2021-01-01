‘The Scudetto is home!’ – Fans celebrate Inter Milan's Serie A triumph

Antonio Conte’s men have claimed the Italian elite division crown after Atalanta stuttered against Sassuolo on Sunday

Football fans have taken to social media to celebrate Inter Milan’s first Serie A title in 11 years.

Antonio Conte’s team sealed the diadem as Atalanta played out a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium – a result which leaves the Milan outfit with an unassailable 13-point lead with four games left to play.

Inter knew they were on the brink of glory after securing a 2-0 away win against Simeon Nwankwo’s Crotone on Saturday evening.

Conte's side also boasts of the best defensive record in the division and the second-best attacking record behind Atalanta, while their +45 goal difference is currently superior to all of their rivals.

This triumph brought Juventus’ long-running era of dominance to an end and this has been a major talking point on Twitter.

Congratulations Achraf Hakimi!



OFFICIAL: Inter are champions of Italy 🏆🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/zgYQkhSPZR — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 2, 2021

Congratulations to @Inter milan on winning Serie A title 2020-21! pic.twitter.com/1JcEMWnfYy — PN™🦇 (@COUTlNHO7i) May 2, 2021

After 11 long years, Inter Milan are officially champions of Italy. Congratulations to an impressive season from Lukaku and Antonio Conte at the helm.. it's been a beautiful season. Looking forward to what the future holds #GalSportBetting pic.twitter.com/Piou7HCEp4 — juliø🧘🏿‍♂️ (@Uwagasabune) May 2, 2021

Barcelona handler won’t congratulate Inter Milan? — Ola (@ghalib___) May 2, 2021

Congrats to Inter Milan. — Dre7__ (@Dre7__) May 2, 2021

What Inter Milan have done this season is incredible.



Lukaku has proven all the doubters wrong. One of my favourite strikers at the moment. — Briggs the Wordsmith (@BriggstheWords) May 2, 2021

I'm happy Inter Milan have broken that monopoly in Italy — hair Bonnet guy (@guyhunnid) May 2, 2021

ANTONIO CONTE!!!



Started the Juventus dominance in Serie A, left, then went back to Italy to end it!



One of the best to ever do it!#Conte #InterMilan #SerieA — James Tugee (@Awesome2G) May 2, 2021

@FATGofficial Good evening good people, remember my tweet yesterday????



Congratulations to Inter Milan — Chukwuma F. E. Orji (@chuma_orji) May 2, 2021

Very happy for Antonio Conte and Inter Milan.. The Scudetto is home! — 🕸️BROGAD PULALAH TINGDEH™ (@pulalahmaster) May 2, 2021

Congratulations to Inter milan👏

Serie A champions🏆 — 👑MODESTY👑 (@el_modest) May 2, 2021

I’m happy for many Inter players, but I’m happy mostly for Romelu Lukaku. “His first touch, he’s slow”. 20 goals. 10 assists. Absolute MVP of this scudetto with Antonio Conte. Well done romelu. You proved them all wrong, and this is only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/v3ZLQFInLJ — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) May 2, 2021

Happy for Ashley Young , Matteo Darmian , Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.



Inter Milan are the new scudetto champions 👏🏿 — Ugbedeojo (@Certifiedopeboi) May 2, 2021

Really delighted that Lukaku went where he is appreciated and won a title. United made the right choice kicking him out for Martial though because when Martial's development is complete, he'll deliver a Treble. We just need to be patient. He'll prove everybody wrong. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) May 2, 2021