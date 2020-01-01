'The only thing you can do is clap' - Man City midfielder Rodri salutes Liverpool's amazing campaign

The Reds have built a 25-point lead atop the Premier League table, winning 25 of their 27 matches

midfielder Rodri has hailed the incredible season have put together, saying the only thing he can do is clap for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool have built a massive 25-point advantage over City at the top of the Premier League table, with the Reds winning 25 of their 27 matches in 2019-20 thus far.

Klopp's men were cruising toward a league title when the coronavirus pandemic brought the season to a halt in March, with play yet to resume.

Article continues below

More teams

The English top flight is aiming to return in June under their "Project Restart" initiative, with the Reds just two wins away from their first Premier League title.

Though City's title defence is set to end meekly Rodri has said he is still proud of his side's campaign thus far, with Liverpool simply on another level in 2019-20.

"Sometimes football is like this," the Spaniard told Sky Sports News. "Liverpool have been amazing this season in the Premier League. They have focused their entire mentality on the Premier League only and in these situations the only thing you can do is clap.

"But we've had many problems this year. We have had lots of injuries and important players out but it's not been a bad season for us - we're second.

"OK, it's not where we want to be but sometimes it's like this and we have to keep going. I think we are proud of the season we've done.

"We already have two titles (Community Shield and Carabao Cup) and we have a chance to get another two including the ."

Rodri joined Man City from in the off-season and says that his first season in has been a "dream".

"For me it's a dream," the 23-year-old said. "You never know if you're going to have the experience of playing in the Premier League for this huge club that is City.

"I am so, so happy to have made this decision and it's been an incredible year for me. I've learned a lot, I've won a title and we're still alive in other competitions.

"The environment of the stadiums, you feel that the people here in England breathe football. For me it's incredible and I'm so happy."