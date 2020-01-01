'The North is the bedrock of football in the UK' - Klopp backs calls for World Cup final bid

The Liverpool boss thinks the footballing history of the region should be recognised if a bid is made for the 2030 World Cup

manager Jurgen Klopp has backed calls for the World Cup final to be hosted in the North of as part of a prospective bid to host the tournament.

Speculation is growing that a bid will be made between the Home Nations to host the 2030 World Cup, and major political figures in the north want to ensure the tournament would not be London-centric.

Despite the number of big clubs in London, six of the last nine Premier League titles have been won in Manchester – with Liverpool looking likely to make it seven from 10 for the North.

“The north is the bedrock of football in the UK, yes, and it should be represented,” Klopp said in a press conference.

"It is important, and absolutely it would give a huge economic boost to the north of England.

"That is important. I don’t know who makes these decisions.

"I don’t know how many big stadiums you have in London – two or three really big ones with Wembley, now and a few more.

“But the World Cup should be, how I understand it, should be a competition where you represent all the different regions of your country.

"Our region is a proper football region, so there should be games in Liverpool then.”

The last time England hosted the World Cup in 1966, venues included Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Sunderland and . At Euro 96, the latter pair were replaced by Newcastle and Leeds.

The bidding process to host the 2030 World Cup will be launched in 2022, with one of the likely bidders after missing out on the 2026 tournament.

With the next tournament hosted in and 2026 between the United States, Canada and , Asian and North American countries will not be able to bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

2030 will mark the centennial of the first World Cup in 1930 in , with the host set to be announced at the 74th FIFA Congress in 2024.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has said: “The north of England is arguably the strongest football heartland in the world.

"To the world footballing community, the pull would be immense."

Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram said: “If government is serious about rebalancing our country then awarding a northern city the opportunity to host the biggest game in football would be a statement of intent.”