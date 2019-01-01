The Newcastle youngster being compared to Michael Carrick: Sean Longstaff

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has gained fame following a series of impressive performances in the North East.

Longstaff made his first team debut in December 2018 but has impressed in the heart of Rafa Benitez’s relegation battling Newcastle.

Making his debut in the Magpies 4-0 away loss against on Boxing Day following a series of major absences Longstaff has gone from strength to strength in Black and White.

The midfielder, despite his tender age, has a assuredness on the ball far beyond his 21 years with a passing ability to make even the most veteran of midfielders envious.

With his powerful running style, eye for a pass and incredible work rate the English youngster has already drew comparisons to former midfielder Michael Carrick. The sight of the 21 year-old making a crucial tackle or making one of his now signature late arriving runs into the box is a now regular occurrence for Newcastle fans.

His 8 appearances have been so crucial to the club’s recent success that Longstaff was nominated for February’s Player of the month alongside Liverpool pair Virgil Van Djik and Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba and Sergio Aguero.

However, despite his ability and current promise it hasn’t always been plain sailing for the now Newcastle star.

The midfielder was almost shipped out to League One side Portsmouth on loan in the Summer of 2018, a move that manager Rafa Benitez rejected opting to keep the youngster as cover in midfield. Safe to say Rafa certainly is reaping the benefits of that decision.

Longstaff’s performances have been so good that former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi spoke highly of the midfield maestro when talking to BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I am delighted for him. Every game he looks like he belongs there. He reminds me a little bit of Michael Carrick the way he plays,” he said.

"He is a product of the academy and it goes to show that you don't have to go out and spend the money if you have the talent in-house.

"He can score goals as well and he has more to give. It is great seeing him perform like he is.

"He has been outstanding. He is keeping the likes of Ki out the side and I know they have been injured and they have been away but he has earned his place in that team.”

While the futures of both Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez and owner Mike Ashley remain a mystery Magpies fans will be hoping that Longstaff will enjoy a long stay in the North East.