The Future of Call of Duty: Warzone: Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War

How Call Of Duty: Warzone Works In a Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War World?

Since the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, we've been wondering — just how would the new game work with Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play battle royal offering injected with tons of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trappings?

The result is that Warzone essentially stays its own game and will be direct fed from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, in terms of player progression.

Activision explains it in a blog post, saying “Continuing with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One and beyond, Warzone players will begin seeing new Black Ops Cold War content coming to all modes of the Call of Duty Battle Royale experience.

“This is only the beginning: Like every off-the-books clandestine operation, expect to uncover more secrets, and experience memorable moments as the Cold War heats up across Verdansk (and beyond) in the months and seasons ahead”

Players are already used to working on progression in both Modern Warfare and Warzone at the same time. With the launch of Black Ops Cold War, you have a unified progression path that you can feed into across all three titles. This image makes it simple to visualize. While your rank will be reset in the name of this unified progression path, but everything you've unlocked stays unlocked.

Weapons

Gamers will have the option to utilize weapons from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War in the Warzone, making it a massive overall armory to draw from.

This implies you will access all that you have unlocked as primaries and secondaries in the two games deck, including plan blueprint configurations and attachments.

Operators

All of the current operator roster remains, plus any operators you unlock in Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War. It's going to be a real crowded cast in the Warzone, and we’ll be able to see Russell Adlers take on Price in battle for the ultimate Warzone badass.

Release date

New battle pass and seasonal content begins on December 10 and will be tied to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The Call of Duty suite offers cross-gen and cross-platform play. Check out some of our multiplayer experiences with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War here.