'The difference between Solskjaer and me is that he's being given time' - Moyes defends Man Utd record

The Scottish head coach is looking forward to returning to Old Trafford with West Ham in midweek

David Moyes has defended his record, insisting that "the difference between Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and me is that he's being given time".

Moyes was chosen to succeed the legendary Six Alex Ferguson in the Old Trafford hot seat at the end of the 2012-13 season, following an impressive 11-year spell at .

The Scottish head coach inherited a Premier League title-winning squad, but he was unable to pick up from where Ferguson left off as results took a dramatic turn for the worse.

Article continues below

More teams

Moyes was sacked from his post after just 10 months in charge , with United sitting way down in seventh in the top-flight standings and well adrift of the places.

The 57-year-old is currently working on the touchline at West Ham, who will come up against the Red Devils on Wednesday fresh from a 3-1 win over last week, which ensured their Premier League status for another year.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer is now the man overseeing the United first team, and he is on the verge of guiding the club back into the Champions League after an impressive run of results in 2020.

Moyes is certain that he could have delivered the same kind of success at Old Trafford had he been afforded the same patience as his Norwegian counterpart, due to the fact he also understood the club's policy of bringing through talented young players from the academy.

"It's a wonderful club and a brilliant place to be, and the biggest club in the world, for me," the West Ham boss told a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"It's always a special place to go and I'm looking forward to going back.

"Ole had a difficult start, but the difference between Ole and me is that he's being given time. He's bringing players in from the Academy, which Manchester United has always stood for.

"They've got some really exciting young players of their own now."

United will be aiming to bounce back from a heartbreaking 3-1 defeat to Chelsea in the semi-finals of the when they meet the Hammers in midweek.

Solskjaer's men were unbeaten in 19 matches in all competitions before that loss, and they cannot afford a repeat performance in their ongoing bid to secure a place in the top four.