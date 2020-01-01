'The boos were deserved' - Tierney feels Arsenal criticism warranted after losing to Burnley at home

The Gunners defender feels the criticism directed toward the team was fair after another poor performance

defender Kieran Tierney says the team deserved to be booed by their own supporters after crashing to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat at the Emirates Stadium in a 1-0 loss against on Sunday.

In the first match Gunners fans could attend at their home venue since March following the Covid-19 pandemic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 73rd minute own goal condemned their home side to defeat - with the red card earned by former skipper Granit Xhaka making their task harder 15 minutes earlier.

Audible noises of discontent could be heard from the Arsenal fans following the final whistle, with the result leaving them in 15th position on the Premier League with only four wins from 12 matches.

"[The boos] was deserved," Tierney told Sky Sports after the match.

"They are coming out here and supporting us."

Arsenal dominated for much of the match until Xhaka was shown his marching orders for grabbing at the throat of Ashley Westwood, but failed to make the most of their possession and chances in front of goal.

Tierney refused to blame Xhaka's red card for costing Arsenal the game, but admitted their quest for three points became much harder after the Swiss midfielder's brain fade.

He also pointedly said the club was still behind under-fire coach Mikel Arteta and called on the team to lift in coming matches.

"It is hard to say the red card cost us the game. It was always going to be a lot tougher," Tierney said.

"We are not showing the manager what we can do and how much we believe in him.

"Every game there are signs we are doing a bit better but it is still not good enough. At half time we need to be going in in the lead but we are not doing that.

"Hard work is the only thing [that can fix this], nothing else for it. There are no excuses. There is nothing I can say that will make people believe a positive thing is going to come out of this.

"We are lucky we have a great manager. We just need to show better on the pitch."

Arsenal's next match comes against at the Emirates on Wednesday.