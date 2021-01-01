'The best for him is the best for us' - Guardiola would be fine with Aguero remaining in Premier League

The Manchester City manager is willing to accept whatever decision the striker makes as he nears his departure

Pep Guardiola says he wants whatever is best for Sergio Aguero as he prepares for his departure from Manchester City, even if the Argentine's next step is to another club in the Premier League.

Aguero is set to leave this summer, concluding his legendary career with the club after a decade that featured four Premier League titles and a fifth likely to be on the way.

The striker has been linked to several clubs, including Premier League rivals Chelsea, and Guardiola is not looking to persuade Aguero one way or the other, even if it means seeing him lineup against City next season.

Article continues below

What did Guardiola have to say?

“The best for him, we wish – all of us,” Guardiola said when asked if he'd be concerned by Aguero staying in the Premier League.

“Find the best for Sergio for the last years in his career, for sure. We’ll be delighted with the decision he takes, the best for him and his family and his career. My preference is his preference. His preference is my preference. The best for him is the best for us.”

The rest of the way

While Aguero is set to depart at the end of the season, City still have plenty of left to play for this season.

City currently have a 14-point lead atop the Premier League and a 2-1 lead against Borussia Dortmund after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Aguero has been limited to just three goals in 15 games this season, having battled injuries throughout the campaign, but Guardiola hopes he still has a part to play this season.

"Everything can happen,” Guardiola said. “I’m sorry, I’m not a person who can see far away for more than one week. In football, I learned from my period as a player and a manager that everything can change quickly in a positive way or a not positive way. Everyone must be ready and, hopefully, Sergio can be ready quick.

“Sergio is a lovely person with specific qualities and skills. I understand him, I know him and I understand he needs time to get in the best condition. I said last week after we announced [his departure] the way he trained, and in the Leicester game, which was so difficult because they defend so deep and so tight, for the strikers it is not easy, he moved well and helped us. He felt something in his leg [so] he was substituted. He is doing better.”

Further reading