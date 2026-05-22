'The best a fan can get’ - How Gillette is helping New England Revolution supporters gear up for matchday

In 2014, 12 buses of New England Revs fans made the 214-mile journey from Foxborough, Massachusetts to New Jersey. The game? Their Revs against New York Red Bulls in the MLS Eastern Conference finals. They were a noisy bunch, taking over another stadium.

It was a moment that encapsulated the passion of the fan base. Revs fans have a unique duty. The Revolution are, in effect, the soccer team of New England. The club has to rally the passion of five states, and it’s something they do exceptionally well.

For Matchday Ready presented by Gillette, GOAL spent time with New England Revs supporters to see how they prepare for a matchday built around passion, routine, and making every second count. This is about looking clean, feeling good, and being fully ready to support one of the most historic teams in MLS - and for the guys, that all starts with picking up their favorite Gillette products at their local Walmart - easily found across all six New England states.



So, what makes Revs fans truly special - what separates them from the rest? GOAL takes a deeper look, hitting the scene to see how supporters bring their matchday traditions to life week after week.

What makes Revs fans unique?

The fact that they have a little more responsibility than anyone else. Most MLS teams are hyperlocal. Revs fans represent multiple areas, and hail from all over New England. For some, it’s a bit of a drive, but that’s a good thing. The Revs are for the real soccer fans, and that certainly counts for something.









Where do fans meet before the game?

Everywhere. There is a massive tailgate culture for the Revs, often found in the parking lot around Gillette Stadium. But it’s about more than that. Fans drive in from all over, and get behind the team as they scamper around the field. This stadium has been chosen to host World Cup games, and it is partially due to the passion of Revs fans that it has all happened.

And Gillette is fully part of that effort. Supporters simply have to look clean for this thing, and Gillette brings that every time. Just ask the fans.

“I feel like I’m ready to cheer this team on for 90 minutes,” one fan told GOAL after getting a clean shave.

What do they do during the game?





During the game, one end of the stadium is as crazy as possible. Dubbed “the fort”, it is a general admission section where the fans chant for 90 minutes. And with the Revs playing exciting football under new manager Marko Mitrovic, it is a truly wonderful sight.

What do they do after the game?

Stick around! Most wait around for the players to acknowledge them. There are autographs, pictures and moments to treasure. And then after it’s time for a drink, a bite, and perhaps even a shave to round it off.



