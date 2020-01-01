Terengganu FC's Dominique da Sylva yearns for fans' return to Malaysia Super League matches

Terengganu forward Dominique da Silva turned in a five-star performance to help them win their Malaysia Super League match against Petaling Jaya City.

FC forward Dominique da Sylva turned in a five-star performance to help the Turtles win their Malaysia match against (PJ City) on Saturday, August 22.

In the match that was held at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium, the Mauritanian scored in each half to help the visitors come away with a 2-0 win, and take his personal league tally this season to six goals after four matches.

HIGHLIGHTS 2020 LS4 PJ CITY FC LWN TERENGGANU FC SOROTAN PERLAWANAN CIMB LIGA SUPER - LS4 Liga Malaysia kembali bersambung malam tadi dengan perlawanan antara PJ City FC dan Terengganu FC di Stadium Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya. Dominique Da Sylva meledak dua gol untuk menewaskan pasukan tuan rumah 2-0 dan kemenangan ini menyaksikan Terengganu FC naik ke tempat ketiga CIMB Liga Super dengan tujuh mata. #ForwardFootball #BangkitSemangatBola #CIMBLigaSuper2020 Posted by Malaysian Football League on Saturday, 22 August 2020

It was the first Super League match to be played after the competition was suspended back in March due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the press after the match, da Sylva downplayed his starring role in the encounter, but lamented the absence of supporters from the ground. The remainder of the season will be played behind closed doors for health and safety reasons.

"I'm just playing my game, helping my team. The coach knows me and my character. It's not easy to return to action after stopping for five months but we did our best to get the three points. And that is more important.

"Earlier, I had been pestering the competitions organiser people by constantly asking them 'when is the league starting again?', and now it has restarted and I'm happy to be able to play again, and happy for the players, the staff and the fans.

"I'm happy [for the resumption of the league] because football is our life. The absence of fans is something we can't do anything about, but at least now the league is restarting again.

"It's very hard to play without fans because everything they shout affect us, even the coach. Their cheering motivates us to push through when we're tired, gets us to focus again when we lose concentration on the pitch. We've lost this atmosphere; the fans talking, shouting and supporting us, but they're inside our hearts when we play. I know they still watch our game, so we need to give our best to satisfy them. I hope they're satisfied with the three points today."

The match was held earlier than the August 28 official restart date as it is a postponed matchday four fixture from before the lockdown.