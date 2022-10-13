'I hope we've saved the goals for next week' - Ten Hag not worried by Man Utd's missed chances against Omonia

Man Utd missed a hatful of chances against Omonia in the Europa League before Scott McTominay's stoppage-time winner.

Red Devils dominant against Cypriot champions

Only broke deadlock in stoppage time

Ten Hag happy at chances being created

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United registered 34 shots against Omonia in the Europa League on Thursday at Old Trafford but were unable to find the back of the net until the 93rd minute when substitute Scott McTominay finally broke the deadlock to secure all three points for the hosts.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There is always difficulties against a team that is so compact. We need a high speed of play, to keep tempo on the ball," he told BT Sport. "When you create so many chances against a compact opponent it’s not a bad thing. I know how football is. We’ve scored already so many goals. In every game we scored and we will continue to do this. I’m not concerned about this. I hope that we saved the goals for next week. I have to give the team a compliment. They kept getting in the right positions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho will steal plenty of headlines after making 12 saves between the sticks for the visitors but Ten Hag's attackers will know they can't afford to be so wasteful in front of goal against better opponents.

DID YOU KNOW? Scott McTominay is the first Manchester United substitute to score a winning goal beyond the 90th minute in a European match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 1999 Champions League final.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's side face a quick turnaround as they take on Newcastle United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.