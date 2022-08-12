‘We have to win every game’ – Ten Hag sets Man Utd target after opening day defeat against Brighton

The new Red Devils boss needs to change their fortunes after a far from satisfactory start to the 2022-23 campaign

Erik ten Hag has set an ambitious target for his Manchester United team of winning every game after a difficult opening day against Brighton at Old Trafford. A Pascal Gross double condemned the Dutchman to defeat in his first competitive game in charge of the club and has sparked unrest in the club's support.

There are rumours of a walkout in the team's next home game which falls against bitter rivals Liverpool on game week three of the Premier League season.

Ten Hag's target for Man Utd

Speaking to the BBC Ten Hag said: "We know the standards. We know the expectations. We have to win every game.

"That is what we aim for, we will prepare 100% every day and see what happens."

Ten Hag knows a thing or two about winning, holding the record for the manager fastest to 100 wins in the Eredivisie, achieving the feat in just 128 games, and United fans will be hoping that he can find that winning touch as soon as possible.

What is next for Manchester United?

The Red Devils travel to the capital next to take on Thomas Frank's Brentford, reuniting Christian Eriksen with the club he spent six months on loan at last season.

Following that, they host Liverpool in what is sure to be an early season cracker as both teams look to lay down a marker on each other following a clash in pre-season which saw United win 4-0 in Bangkok.