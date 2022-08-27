'That was the problem' - Ten Hag identifies spirit issue Man Utd have overcome after Southampton win

Erik ten Hag has confessed there was a spirit "problem" at Manchester United at the start of the season - but he's convinced it's behind them..

WHAT HAPPENED: Bruno Fernandes struck at St Mary's to give United a second straight win this week, which goes a long way to lifting the clouds hanging over the club. It is the first time United have won back-to-back games since February - which was also the last time they tasted victory on the road. Crucially, Ten Hag insists his players have learned the lessons from their disastrous start to the season, which left them pointless at the bottom of the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You have to adapt and find a certain way to win games and that is what we did today," Ten Hag said. "That was the problem, especially in the second game. When you don’t give everything and you don’t have the attitude for 100 per cent and you don’t have right team spirit, you don’t have to talk about philosophy or game plan or whatever. First it has to be a team and spirit and 100 per cent commitment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While United have gone a long way towards getting their season back on track, the victory against Southampton was hardly convincing, with the visitors having to survive a late onslaught. But confidence should now be growing within the squad, with Ten Hag's methods effectively steering them out of a looming crisis.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? They'll meet Leicester on Thursday, which is also transfer deadline day. Ten Hag will hope to have his business completed by then - and also put an end to the uncertainty surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo.