Temwa Chawinga helps Wuhan set up final date with sister Tabitha's Jiangsu Suning

The Chinese Women's Super League final this year will be a meeting of Malawian sisters for the third time this season.

Temwa Chawinga scored the final goal to help Wuhan advance to the Chinese Women's final against sister Tabitha's Jiangsu Suning, after beating Beijing Phoenix 4-0 on Tuesday.

Going into the clash, Wuhan were in search of at least a win to seal their passage and also bounce back from a recent 4-3 defeat to Shanghai Shengli, and build on the earlier 1-0 win over Jiangsu.

The Malawi international has been an impactful outing so far on her debut season, scoring eight goals in 11 outings for Shanghai and she was eager to power her side to the competition's final.

Wuhan got off to a flying start when Biya's brilliant chip over the Beijing goalkeeper handed them the lead after just three minutes.

Eleven minutes later, they went on to consolidate on their lead when Wang Xinxin's fine cross from the right flank beat the goalkeeper for their second goal of the day.

Wuhan continued with their rampant form just the way they started as Han Peng's direct strike from a corner kick surprisingly beat the goalkeeper for their third two minutes after the restart.

Nine minutes from full-time, Chawinga guided in the fourth with her body to complete the rout for Wuhan, guaranteeing their final place.

Chawinga's latest goal marks her eight in 12 matches this season for Wuhan and takes her to second on the scorers' chart - nine behind leading scorer Zambia's Barbra Banda, who has 17 goals.

The result sees Wuhan progress to the final after they ended on top on goal difference with six points from three matches, and will square off with holders Jiangsu Suning for the title on October 11.

It's the third time this season that the Malawian sisters will be meeting after Temwa's Wuhan claimed earlier 3-0 and 1-0 victories.