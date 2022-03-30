Teenager jailed for racially abusing Marcus Rashford after Euro 2020 final
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed a teenager has been jailed for racially abusing Marcus Rashford after the Euro 2020 final.
Rashford was targeted by online trolls after missing a penalty in England's shootout loss to Italy at Wembley on July 11 last year.
A full police investigation was subsequently launched, and a 19-year-old man has now been sentenced for directing a racial slur towards the Manchester United striker on social media.
Editors' Picks
- 'He's expected to be Messi or Ronaldo' - How Pulisic is shedding the weight of being USMNT's golden child as World Cup qualification looms
- History in the making as all-transgender team TRUK United face Dulwich Hamlet Women in first for English football
- Arsenal's Saliba dilemma: What next for £27m star as Gunners talks loom?
- Abramovich has been forced out of Chelsea - Are Man City and Newcastle's owners next?
What was said?
The CPS have released a tweet from Justin Lee Price sent after the final, which read: "Marcus Rashford YOU F****** STUPID N***** MISSING A FREE PEN MY DEAD NAN COULD HAVE SCORED THAT."
Price initially tried to avoid detection after the post was reported by changing his username and denied the offence at his first police interview, before later admitting to writing the tweet.
CPS confirm jail sentence
The teenager pled guilty to one count of sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network on March 17, and was handed a six-week jail term at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
The senior Crown prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, Mark Johnson, condemned Price's actions at Worcester Magistrates’ Court.
“Price targeted a footballer based on the colour of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime," he said.
“Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all. I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”