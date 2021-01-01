Tau makes Premier League debut against Manchester City

The 26-year-old has been handed a spot in the Seagulls' starting XI for Wednesday's clash in Manchester

& Hove Albion forward Percy Tau has been given a chance to make his Premier League debut against on Wednesday.

The star was yet to play in the English top-flight since his switch from in 2018 because he had spent the last two-and-a-half years on loan in .

On Sunday, the 26-year-old was introduced as a second-half substitute as Brighton defeated League Two club Newport County on penalties in the .

For the encounter at the Etihad Stadium, Tau joins Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister to complete the Seagulls' attacking force.

Brighton are currently enduring an eight-game winless streak in the Premier League since their 2-1 victory over in November 21.

captain Riyad Mahrez is another African star who will feature in the encounter, for opponents Manchester City.

Mali's Yves Bissouma is suspended for the Seagulls after he received his fifth yellow card of the season earlier this year against Wolverhampton Wanderers.