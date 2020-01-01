Tau grabs an assist to help Club Brugge return to winning ways

The South Africa international was introduced in the second half and grabbed a late assist to help Brugge seal three points

Bafana Bafana and attacker Percy Tau announced his return to action with an assist in Brugge's 2-1 win over Charleroi on Saturday evening.

The forward had missed Blauw-Zwart 's two previous encounters against Standard Liege and Zulte-Waregem but marked his return with an important assist in stoppage time.

After being brought on in the 58th minute for Siebe Schrijvers, Tau helped Philippe Clement's men's attacking momentum as they looked more threatening and came close to close to restoring their lead from a corner in the 73rd minute.

Article continues below

More teams

Beveren's forward Thomas Agyepong received his second yellow card and forced the visitors to play the last few minutes of stoppage time with 10 men.

Brugge upped the tempo and kept on fighting and eventually found the winner when Tau picked out Mats Rits, who fired home his and Brugge's second goal in the sixth minute of time added on.

With the assist, Tau took his assists tally to three in the Jupiler Pro League and he will be hoping tonight's contribution will be enough to convince Clement of a starting berth ahead of the clash against on Thursday.

Other than Tau, Senegals Krepin Diatta and 's Emmanuel Dennis will be hoping to translate their impressive form into the Europa League as the Belgian side welcomes the English giants.