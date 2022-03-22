Tau: Al Ahly star withdraws from Bafana Bafana squad and worried Broos finds replacement

South Africa international Percy Tau has withdrawn from the squad which is set to face Guinea and France in international friendly matches.

Bafana Bafana will take on Guinea's National Elephants in Belgium on Friday, before battling it out with world champions France in Lille next week Tuesday.

The 1996 African champions will be without their star forward Tau, who sustained an injury during his club Al Ahly's Caf Champions League clash against Al Merrikh last week Friday.

A statement on the South African Football Association has revealed that Tau has since been replaced by Royal AM star Victor Letsoalo in coach Hugo Broos' squad.

"Broos revealed that injury had forced Bafana Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau to withdraw from the squad to face Guinea and Les Bleus, and Royal AM’s Victor Letsoalo has been called in to take his place," a statement read.

Broos, who has been in charge of the national team since last year May, stated that Tau's fitness has become a problem for his side.

“Percy will not be there as he is again injured. It becomes a problem with Percy. Since I’m here in September, he has had the problems," the Belgian mentor told the media.

"He was not ready for the two matches we played. He was injured, he went injured back to Al Ahly and he was not there for the two games against Ethiopia because he was injured.

"For the last games against Ghana and Zimbabwe he was not 100% and he returned with injury and now again he’s injured.”